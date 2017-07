German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meet during the G20 leaders summit at the Hotel Atlantic, in Hamburg, Germany 08 July 2017. EFE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meet during the G20 leaders summit at the Hotel Atlantic, in Hamburg, Germany 08 July 2017. EFE