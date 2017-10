A handout photo made available by Hong Kong's Information Services Department shows Government Flying Service helicopters displaying a People's Republic of China flag, (R), and a Hong Kong SAR flag, (L), during a fly by to mark China's National Day in Hong Kong. EFE

People carry a banner reading 'Rimsky Yuen step down' as they march through the streets of Hong Kong during an 'anti-authoritarian' rally on China's National Day, Hong Kong, China. EFE