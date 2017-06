South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 67th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War at a gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2017. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE

The flags of the 16 nations which fought for South Korea under the UN flag during the 1950-53 Korean War are being held up during a ceremony to mark the war's 67th anniversary at a gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2017. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE