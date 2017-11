Mugabe, destituido como líder del partido gobernante en Zimbabue

Zimbabweans wear their national flag during a peace rally an hour after Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe was officially recalled as party leader of the ruling ZANU PF party, in Harare, Zimbabwe. EFE

Black and white Zimbabweans hold hands as they pray and celebrate during a peace rally an hour after Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe was officially recalled as party leader of the ruling ZANU PF party, in Harare, Zimbabwe. EFE