Éragny (France), 16/10/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C), flanked by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (L) and French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (R), leaves a middle school in Conflans Saint-EFE/EPA/ABDULMONAM EASSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT EPA-EFE/ABDULMONAM EASSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT