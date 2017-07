Protesters face off with German police after the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, 09 July 2017. The G20 Summit (or G-20 or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for governments from 20 major economies. The summit took place in Hamburg 07 to 08 July 2017. (Protestas, Hamburgo, Alemania) EFE

Protesters are sprayed by a German police water cannon after the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, 09 July 2017. The G20 Summit (or G-20 or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for governments from 20 major economies. The summit took place in Hamburg 07 to 08 July 2017. (Protestas, Hamburgo, Alemania) EFE