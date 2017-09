Former President of Georgia and former Odessa governor Micheil Saakashvili (C) among journalists and passengers after he got off the train to Lviv on the platform in Przemysl, Poland, 10 September 2017. Saakashvili got off the train after an announcement was made for passengers on the train saying the Ukraine National Police informed the rail service that 'a person without a permit to enter the territory of Ukraine' was on board and that 'in accordance with Ukraine's legislation, the train will move on as soon as that person leaves the train.' Stateless Saakashvili tried to enter Ukraine on the train via the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing Korczowa- Krakovets. He was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship on 26 July 2017, after the Ukrainian Migration Service announced he didn't inform the agency he was facing criminal charges in Georgia when he applied for Ukrainian citizenship, according to media reports. EFE