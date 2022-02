London (United Kingdom), 04/02/2022.- 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 04 February 2022. Five No.10 advisors of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have resigned following the 'party gate' allegations that have been continued to cause chaos to the British Prime Minister over the last month. The Met police are yet to deliver their findings over a number of lockdown parties that took place in 2021 and 2022. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

