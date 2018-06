Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take part in the first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, 10 June 2018. EFE

Leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Chinese President Xi Jinping (4-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (5-R), Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (3-R), Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (3-L), Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (2-R), Kurgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov (2-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain (R) walk to their first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, 10 June 2018. EFE