An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 03 September 2017 shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. According to KCNA, the North Korean leader watched an H-bomb (hydrogen bomb), a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power, to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). (Corea del Norte). EFE