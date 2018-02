Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2018. In their annual meeting, politicians and various experts and guests from around the world discuss global security issues from 16 to 18 February. (Alemania) EFE

A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on 17 February 2018 shows the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Theresa May, speaking at a discussion of the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2018. EFE