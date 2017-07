San Petersburgo, sede del desfile de la moderna flota naval rusa

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) inspects ships lined up for the Main Naval Parade marking Navy Day as he stands on a motor boat at the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, 30 July 2017. EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian Frigate 'Admiral Makarov' (back) and Russian anti-sabotage boat 'Grachenok' (front) take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on Neva River in St. Petersburg, 30 July 2017. Traditionally the Russian Navy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday in July. EFE