Beirut (Lebanon), 22/10/2020.- Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri arrives at the presidential palace to meet with President Michel Aoun after he was assigned to form a new government, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 22 October 2020. Hariri is to form a new government to help the country overcome the worst crisis since the civil war in 1975-1990. Aoun held parliamentary consultation on 22 October during which most parliamentarians backed Hariri for the Prime Minister position. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH