El presidente del Gobierno español en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, hizo este miércoles un balance positivo de su presencia en las grandes citas de la ONU, donde según aseguró España ha demostrado "voluntad y ambición", y se reivindicó a sí mismo como un líder comprometido y "constructivo".
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talks with reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2019. The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations runs until 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL NAGLE