South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) entering a National Security Council meeting convened upon the news on North Korea's nuclear test at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 03 September 2017. EFE

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) makes a statement on a possible military response to the recent North Korea tests with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford (R) at The White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2017. EFE