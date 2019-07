The new Eureopan Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament reacts after the announcement of the results on the Parliament's President at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

