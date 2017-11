Pakistani paramilitary soldiers take positions near to the supporters of religous group 'Tehrik Labayk Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA)' during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, 26 November 2017. EFE

Supporters of different religous groups hold an effigy of former Prime Minister and de-facto head of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to show solidarity with the supporters of a religous group 'Tehrik Labayk Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA)', during a protest in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 26 November 2017. EFE