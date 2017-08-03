The Libyan parliament expressed on Thursday its categorical rejection of any agreement Italy may propose enabling its navy to enter Libyan territorial waters and violate Libyan national sovereignty under the pretense of humanitarian assistance or the fight against illegal migration, according to a statement by the legislative body in Tripoli.

The text underscored that Libya would veto any agreement that has not been previously submitted to the Libyan legislative chamber or approved only by the executive power, which, it pointed out, still lacks a parliamentary confidence vote on an issue that "does not protect Libyan national sovereignty nor its territorial waters."