US President Donald J. Trump gives a statement in front of the Pentagon during the 18th anniversary commemoration of the September 11 terrorist attacks, in Arlington, Virginia, 11 September 2019.EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW