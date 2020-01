US President Donald J. Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS

US President Donald J. Trump speaks as the Prime Minster of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, US First Lady Melania Trump, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, look on, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS