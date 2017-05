A handout photo made available by the Saudi Press Agency shows King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) with US President Donald J. Trump (C) and wife Melania (3-R) during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Press Agency shows US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2-L) during a welcome ceremony with traditional sword dancers at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 20 May 2017. EFE