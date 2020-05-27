El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prevé celebrar en la Casa Blanca "hacia finales de junio" la cumbre presencial del G7 como gran "ejemplo" de la reapertura tras la crisis del coronavirus, informó este martes su portavoz, Kayleigh McEnany.
US President Donald J. Trump speaks during an event on Protecting Seniors with Diabetes in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras
US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Vice President Mike Pence walk out of the Oval Office to speak during an event on Protecting Seniors with Diabetes in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras