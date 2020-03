US President Donald J. Trump embraces the US flag after speaking to the 47th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 29 February 2020. The American Conservative Union's CPAC concludes on the same day. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

