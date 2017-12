Joerg Meuthen, the Federal chairman of the German right-wing populist 'Alternative for Germany' party ('Alternative fuer Deutschland', AfD) delivers a speech during the AfD convention in Hanover, Northern Germany, 02 December 2017. EFE

Joerg Meuthen (R), the Federal chairman of the German right-wing populist 'Alternative for Germany' party ('Alternative fuer Deutschland', AfD), speaks with Alexander Gauland (C), chairman of the parliamentary group of the AfD in the new German 'Bundestag' parliament, and AfD vice chairwoman Beatrix von Storch (L) at the start of the AfD convention in Hanover, Northern Germany, 02 December 2017. EFE