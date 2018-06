Israeli troops stand guard near the scene of an attempted ramming attack near the Ibrahimi Mosque, known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 02 June 2018. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli soldiers opened fire and killed Palestinian Rami Wahid Hasan Sabarna, 36, who was driving a skid loader after he reportedly attempted to ram Israeli forces guarding the entrance to Cave of the Patriarchs in the southern part of the occupied West Bank. EFE