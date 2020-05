Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui (C) lies on the floor during a scuffle with pro-Beijing lawmakers at a the Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, China, 18 May. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Andrew Wan (C) is carried out of the chamber by security guards during a scuffle with pro-Beijing lawmakers at a the Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, China, 18 May 2 EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE