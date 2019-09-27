El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro denunció este viernes que Estados Unidos "prepara" desde Colombia una inminente "agresión" armada contra Venezuela, un hecho que, asegura la Administración del líder chavista, pondría en riesgo "la seguridad y la estabilidad" de la región.
Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez Gomez addressees the General Debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2019. EFE/Justin Lane
