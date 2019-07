US President Donald J. Trump attends an event to mark the one year anniversary of his economic program the 'Pledge to America's Workers' in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi (L) speaks beside US Democratic Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar (R) and other House Democrats during an event on the agenda of House Democrats in the 116th Congress, at the East Front steps of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS