Democratic Representative from Texas Al Green attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO