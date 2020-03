Democratic presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Virginia Wesleyan University in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, 29 February 2020. The rally comes ahead of Super Tuesday and just after the polls closed in the South Carolina democratic primaries where early reporting has Sen. Sanders coming in second behind former US Vice President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders cheer during a campaign rally at Virginia Wesleyan University in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, 29 February 2020. The rally comes ahead of Super Tuesday and just after the polls closed in the South Carolina democratic primaries where early reporting has Sen. Sanders coming in second behind former US Vice President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM