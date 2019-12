Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media the day after the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald J. Trump on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 December 2019. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) walks to his office after delivering remarks on the Senate Floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 December 2019. The house has voted to impeachment US President Donald J.Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate is expected to start its impeachment trial in January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW