Vermont Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during his primary night event on Super Tuesday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont, USA, 03 March 2020. EFE/EPA/HERB SWANSON

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at an event a day after 'Super Tuesday' at the W Hotel in West Bevery Hills, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 March 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON