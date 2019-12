A man dressed as Santa Claus holds an impeachment protest sign outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Activists gather at a 'Impeach and Remove' rally to show support for the Congressional impeachment of US President Donald Trump outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo