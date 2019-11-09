El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anticipó este sábado que revelará la transcripción de una segunda llamada con su homólogo de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, previa a la que desencadenó la investigación en su contra, mientras Hunter Biden, hijo del exvicepresidente Joe Biden, suena como testigo.
US President Donald J. Trump delivers brief remarks to members of the news media before departing with First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk aross the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US President Donald J. Trump (R) waves beside First Lady Melania Trump (L) as they walk aross the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS