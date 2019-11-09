US President Donald J. Trump delivers brief remarks to members of the news media before departing with First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk aross the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS