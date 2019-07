A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump joins others to watch 'America's Independence Day Parade' along Constitution Avenue during US Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2019. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

People gather to watch 'America's Independence Day Parade' along Constitution Avenue during US Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2019. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER