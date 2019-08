US President Donald J. Trump (2-R), US Vice President Mike Pence (R), Commander of the US Space Command US Air Force General John Raymond (L) and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (2-L) pose together after the signing of a memorandum establishing US Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) greets Commander of the US Space Command US Air Force General John Raymond (L); at the establishment ceremony of the US Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS