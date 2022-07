Rome (Italy), 20/05/2021.- Italian Carabinieri display a celebratory banner at the Colosseum with the image of the judges killed by the mafia, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Capaci massacre, in Rome, Italy, 20 May 2021. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI