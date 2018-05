A view of a memorial plaque of Karl Marx reading 'In this house Karl Marx was born on 05 May 1818' at his birth house in Trier, Germany, 03 Mai 2018 (issued 05 May). EFE

A view of the birth house of Karl Marx in Trier, Germany, 03 Mai 2018 (issued 05 May). The date 05 May 2018 marks the 200th year anniversary of the birth of German philosopher, economist, historian, political theorist, sociologist, journalist and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx, who co-wrote and published the pamphlet 'The Communist Manifesto' and wrote the materialist philosophical text 'Das Kapital'. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK