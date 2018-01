SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA BORDER:JHK01. Paju (Korea, Republic Of), 01/01/2018.- A South Korean person (front, out of focus) looks through binoculars at the North Korean side of the border from the Odusan observatory in Paju, in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 01 January 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivered a New Year's message on the day where he commented on the North's nuclear progress. During the address he said that he would also consider to send a delegation to South Korea to take part in the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics in February, media reported. (Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN