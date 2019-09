Waves strike the Main Street Pier as Hurricane Dorian passes 90 miles offshore in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA, 04 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A man attempts to surf in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian passes 90 miles offshore in Ormond Beach, Florida, USA, 04 September 2019. Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm that was expected to hammer Florida largely spared the state. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO