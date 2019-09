Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (Front C) delivers remarks while joining Attorneys general during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine (Front C) delivers remarks while joining Attorneys general during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS