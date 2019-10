A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi moments before a precision-guided munition strike following the US forces raid, northwestern Syria, 26 October 2019 (Issued 30 October 2019). EFE/EPA/DVIDS

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a side-by-side comparison of the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before and after the raid showing no collateral damage to adjacent structures, northwestern Syria, 26 October 2019 (Issued 30 October 2019). EFE/EPA/DVIDS