US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) walk across the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A still image taken from a webcast provided by the United States Senate shows the Senate voting on the need for testimony by witnesses during the impeachment trial against US President Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/US SENATE TV