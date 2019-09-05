An image made with a drone shows waves beginning to rise from the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Rodanthe, North Carolina, USA, 05 September 2019. The Category 2 storm is expected to strike the state's barrier islands, the Outer Banks, later today. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

An image made with a drone shows a beach house along the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Nags Head, North Carolina, USA, 05 September 2019. The Category 2 storm is expected to strike the state's barrier islands, the Outer Banks, later today. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO