Los estados de Carolina del Sur y Carolina del Norte (EE.UU.) han sufrido las primeras consecuencias de la inminente llegada del huracán Dorian, con más de 200.000 cortes de electricidad y cientos de calles bloqueadas, informaron este jueves las autoridades locales.
An image made with a drone shows waves beginning to rise from the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Rodanthe, North Carolina, USA, 05 September 2019. The Category 2 storm is expected to strike the state's barrier islands, the Outer Banks, later today. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
An image made with a drone shows a beach house along the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Nags Head, North Carolina, USA, 05 September 2019. The Category 2 storm is expected to strike the state's barrier islands, the Outer Banks, later today. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
An image made with a drone shows waves beginning to rise from the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Rodanthe, North Carolina, USA, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO