US Senator Elizabeth Warren (L) greets supporters as she arrives at Peace Tree Brewery as she campaigns to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 31 January 2020. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MATT MARTON

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg (C) campaigns to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee at Clinton Masonic Center in Clinton, Iowa, USA, 31 January 2020. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/GARY HE