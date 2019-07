Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L), Ayanna Pressley (C), and Rashida Tlaib (R) attend a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Kellyanne Conway's reported violations of the Hatch Act in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Kellyanne Conway's reported violations of the Hatch Act in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2019. Without identifying her by name, President Trump attacked the minority lawmaker in a tweet, saying she and three other lawmakers should 'go back' to their countries. The three of the four freshman congresswomen are natural-born US citizens. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Alejandría) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO