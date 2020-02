US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (L) shake hands in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) welcome Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (C-R) and his wife Mrs. Rocío González De Moreno (R) to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO