La guerra entre la Casa Blanca y el Congreso se caldeó este miércoles aún más con las acusaciones del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, de que los demócratas buscan un "golpe" contra su Gobierno con la apertura de un juicio político, que calificó como "el mayor fraude en la historia".
US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media during a joint press conference with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW
US President Donald J. Trump, with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, delivers remarks during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2019. EFE/Shawn Thew