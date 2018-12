President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to withdraw US forces from Syria after his envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State terror organization resigned in protest. EFE-EPA/File

Brett McGurk, the special US envoy to the anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition, presented his resignation Saturday in protest against the White House decision to withdraw US forces from Syria. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Onorati/File

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to withdraw US forces from Syria after his envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State terror organization resigned in protest.

"When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We're coming home!" the US president tweeted.