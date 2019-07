United States President Donald J. Trump holds up the bill after signing H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC,USA, 29 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RON SACHS

